Vigil held for teen fatally struck while riding bike in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --A vigil was held Sunday for a 13-year-old boy who died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams led the vigil.at the corner of Lewis and Jefferson Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
That is the location where Kevin Flores was killed.
28-year-old Philip Monfoletto was the man behind the wheel of the truck that hit him.
He is facing charges of driving without a license.
Adams is calling for criminal penalties against unlicensed drivers and companies who allow them to drive while unlicensed.
The accident happened near Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy as Flores was making a right turn.
Investigators say the Mack truck was traveling northbound on Lewis Avenue when it struck the teen. The truck driver remained on scene and was taken into custody.
