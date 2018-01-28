Vigil held for teen fatally struck while riding bike in Brooklyn

A vigil will be held for a teen killed riding his bike in Brooklyn.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A vigil was held Sunday for a 13-year-old boy who died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams led the vigil.at the corner of Lewis and Jefferson Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

That is the location where Kevin Flores was killed.

28-year-old Philip Monfoletto was the man behind the wheel of the truck that hit him.

He is facing charges of driving without a license.

Adams is calling for criminal penalties against unlicensed drivers and companies who allow them to drive while unlicensed.

The accident happened near Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy as Flores was making a right turn.

Investigators say the Mack truck was traveling northbound on Lewis Avenue when it struck the teen. The truck driver remained on scene and was taken into custody.

