WARNING: Glam Lab gets bloody with the vampire facial!

Glam Lab tries the bloody and bizarre beauty trend - the Vampire Facial.

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Glam Lab tries this bloody vampire facial that pricks your skin with your own blood!

I faced my fears and finally tried the bloody and bizarre beauty trend known as the vampire facial. The technical name is the PRP facial, which stands for platelet-rich plasma.

I'm not sure what I was thinking when I volunteered to have my own blood drawn from my arm to be injected back into my face, but here we are.

I received the treatment at CryoEmpire in Manhattan.

The process is pretty intense and certainly not pain-free.

Check out this week's episode of Glam Lab to see if the seemingly horrific trend is worth it!
Show More
