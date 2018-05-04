MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Glam Lab tries this bloody vampire facial that pricks your skin with your own blood!
I faced my fears and finally tried the bloody and bizarre beauty trend known as the vampire facial. The technical name is the PRP facial, which stands for platelet-rich plasma.
I'm not sure what I was thinking when I volunteered to have my own blood drawn from my arm to be injected back into my face, but here we are.
I received the treatment at CryoEmpire in Manhattan.
The process is pretty intense and certainly not pain-free.
Check out this week's episode of Glam Lab to see if the seemingly horrific trend is worth it!