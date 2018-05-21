  • LIVE VIDEO 3-alarm fire burning through 2 Bronx homes

3-alarm fire burning through 2 homes in Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A three-alarm fire in the Bronx started in a vacant home before spreading to another Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. inside the home on Anthony Avenue in the Tremont section.

Flames could be seen shooting from the upper floors of the building.

Firefighters were using tower ladders and also fighting the flames from inside the house.

The fire quickly spread to a neighboring house.

So far, there is no word on any injuries.

