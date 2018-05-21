A three-alarm fire in the Bronx started in a vacant home before spreading to another Monday morning.The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. inside the home on Anthony Avenue in the Tremont section.Flames could be seen shooting from the upper floors of the building.Firefighters were using tower ladders and also fighting the flames from inside the house.The fire quickly spread to a neighboring house.So far, there is no word on any injuries.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.