Water main break causes flooding on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A water man break is causing flooding on Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday morning.
The water main break happened at about 2 a.m. and closed East 62nd Street.
Basements in two buildings - at 233 and 235 East 62nd Street -- had flooding.
The DEP responded and shut off the main.
The cause of the break is under investigation
East 62nd Street is closed between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts