Water main break causes flooding on Upper East Side

A water man break is causing flooding on Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday morning.The water main break happened at about 2 a.m. and closed East 62nd Street.Basements in two buildings - at 233 and 235 East 62nd Street -- had flooding.The DEP responded and shut off the main.The cause of the break is under investigationEast 62nd Street is closed between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue.----------