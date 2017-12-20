Water main break causes flooding on Upper East Side

EMBED </>More Videos

NewsCopter 7's John Del Giorno was over the scene. (Photo courtesy Rashad Ali)

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A water man break is causing flooding on Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday morning.

The water main break happened at about 2 a.m. and closed East 62nd Street.

Basements in two buildings - at 233 and 235 East 62nd Street -- had flooding.

The DEP responded and shut off the main.

The cause of the break is under investigation

East 62nd Street is closed between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
water main breakUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
12 killed, including 5 Americans, in Mexico tour bus crash
Senate passes tax overhaul bill, now headed back to House
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
New law says NYPD officers must ID themselves
Gunman sought after 2 men shot on street in Brooklyn
Islanders poised for move back to LI after winning Belmont bid
Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies
Parents demand answers after kids sickened at NJ school
Show More
Teacher raises money to buy entire school Christmas gifts
Man gets life in prison for killing NYPD Detective Brian Moore
Man convicted in girlfriend's death, dismemberment gets 70 years
Hit and run alert system to debut in New York City
WATCH: Dog trapped in frozen pond rescued by officer
More News
Top Video
Lounge poolside in NYC at this pop-up
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Sarah Palin's son arrested, accused of assaulting father
Eyewitness News Update
More Video