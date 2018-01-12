Water main break in Jackson Heights floods intersection

A water main break flooded a busy intersection in the Jackson Heights section of Queens Friday morning.It happened at the intersection of 74th Street and Broadway.The fire department is checking the surrounding properties, but there are no reports of injuries or evacuations.Repair crews will work to fix the 14-inch main Friday morning.50 homes and five businesses in the area are without water service. It is unknown what time water will be restored.A nearby deli did experience some flooding in their basement.74th Street from Broadway to 71st Road is closed to vehicular traffic. The NYPD is on the scene for traffic control.There is a subway station at the intersection.E, F, M and R train service has resumed after previously being disrupted by water on the tracks.----------