VOLCANO

Aerial footage shows extent of sprawling Kilauea lava flow in Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Aerial footage shows a sprawling lava flow from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. (United States Geological Survey)

Danny Clemens
VOLCANO, Hawaii --
Arresting new footage shows lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano as it creeps across the Big Island, destroying everything in its path.

The helicopter footage shows fires burning and smoke rising across miles of lava-charred landscape. Just feet away from the destruction sits Hawaii's normally verdant landscape, lush with vegetation yet dangerously close to the threatening lava.

The United States Geological Survey shot the footage the morning of Saturday, May 19, in the vicinity of fissure 20. Fountaining lava is visible in the background of the shot.



USGS said activity at the fissure began to intensify on May 18. The lava is moving inconsistently and with a frequently shifting rate of flow, according to the agency.

Elsewhere, Kilauea's activity continues to threaten property. On Saturday evening, lava flows destroyed four additional homes in a neighborhood previously threatened by volcanic activity, and officials say more than 40 homes and other buildings have been destroyed by lava since the volcanic activity began weeks ago.

"We have no way of knowing whether this is really the beginning or toward the end of this eruption," Tom Shea, a volcanologist at the University of Hawaii, told the Associated Press. "We're kind of all right now in this world of uncertainty."

Experts estimate that much of the lava that has emerged thus far has been underground for decades, possibly dating back to a 1955 eruption.

PHOTOS: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption, fissures and lava
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanosevere weatheru.s. & worldUSGSHawaii
VOLCANO
What to know about different types of lava
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Can you stop a lava flow? How people have tried in the past
5 of the most dangerous active volcanos
More volcano
WEATHER
Thousands still without power after deadly tornadoes
ROYAL FORECAST: What the weather will be like for the Royal Wedding
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
What to know about different types of lava
More Weather
Top Stories
Search on for person who sold K2 that sent 25 to hospital
Wake for 10-year-old girl killed in NJ school bus crash
Police: Woman groped through bedroom window in Brooklyn
Santa Fe shooting victim's mother says daughter turned down suspect's advances
'Hope and healing': Town worships after Texas school attack
Teen charged with posing as cop, robbing partially blind man
Cougar attack kills 1 mountain biker, injures 2nd
Police hunt for gunman who killed man in Manhattan restaurant
Show More
5 men rescued after boat overturns off Jersey Shore
McDonald's drive-thru argument leads to shooting
Royal family thanks those who celebrated wedding
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
94-year-old man attacked on front stoop of Queens home
More News