Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Friday school closings coming in | Click full story for more area closings
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
U.S. appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban; Pres. Trump fires back
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER
Children, families enjoy winter weather
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1746757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Darla Miles has more from Randolph. (WABC)
WABC
By
Darla Miles
Thursday, February 09, 2017 06:32PM
Related Topics:
weather
snow storm
wabc snow clips
New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Snow plowing captured in unique perspectives
States of emergency as NY area walloped by winter snow
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
More Weather
Top Stories
States of emergency as NY area walloped by winter snow
U.S. appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban; Pres. Trump fires back
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
Martha Stewart got stuck in the snow, and the internet had some fun with it
NY governor helps stranded driver during storm
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for New York-area
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
Trump aide 'counseled' after possibly illegal brand promotion
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
States of emergency as NY area walloped by winter snow
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York