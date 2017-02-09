WEATHER

Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow on Upper East Side

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A New York City doorman is the first death reported from a winter blast that hit the region Thursday.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on East 93rd Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue on the city's Upper East Side.

Officials said the doorman fell through a glass window while shoveling snow. He sustained cuts to his neck and face, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He has been identified as 59-year-old Migued Gonzalez.

"It's a reminder to be very careful when you're shoveling," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "If you're not up to shoveling, don't shovel. Take breaks - all of those common sense rules. We don't know what happened in this case - just want to remind people to take it seriously."

