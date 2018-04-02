WEATHER

Snow accumulates across the New York area, creating dangerous driving conditions

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from Morristown.

Eyewitness News
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fast-moving snow system barreled through the New York area Monday morning, dropping heavy wet snow and making for slow and slushy morning commute.

It was yet another winter blast for the storm-weary northeast still reeling from four nor'easters in three weeks and not quite what residents expected after a somewhat spring-like weekend.

Parts of the region saw upwards of 8 inches of accumulation, and a winter weather advisory of was in effect for much of the area. Some school districts closed for the day, while others opted for a delayed opening.

The wintry mix made for dangerous driving conditions, and residents were urged to take mass transit where available. Salt trucks treated some roadways before the storm began, with plows taking over afterwards. Still, the amount of accumulation came as a surprise to many.

LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports all reported some flight disruptions, and travelers were advised to check with individual carriers. Elsewhere, the Yankees were forced to cancel their home opener as snow built up in the stadium. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The storm was moving off the coast in the afternoon, giving way to gradually warming temperatures and melting.

Bus service to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal experienced delays due to the conditions, and New Jersey Transit was cross-honoring.

The Staten Island Ferry was operating on a modified schedule, with service approximately every 20 minutes.

No major delays were reported on any rail or bus lines.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormMorristownNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
More Weather
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Manhole explosions lead to building evacuation in NYC
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Missing boy found alive after falling into pipe in Griffith Park
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Yankees home opener snowed out, rescheduled for Tuesday
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
So-called 'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from prison
Show More
1st day for new NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza
Trump: 'Nuclear option' to build border wall, no DACA deal
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in South Pacific
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video