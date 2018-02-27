WEATHER

How pollen affects your health

EMBED </>More Videos

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring. (AccuWeather)

Pollen allergies can be difficult to distinguish from a cold because they have many of the same symptoms.

These allergies tend to be worse in the spring as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.

On dry, breezy days, the pollen count is often higher while rainy days typically wash it away.

There are many types of pollen - from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.

How can you keep your allergies from acting up?

Stay inside, dust often and clean your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherallergiesspring
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Snow to start spring
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Con Ed to reimburse customers for food and medicine spoilage during outages
NY state launches probe into utilities' response to 2 nor'easters
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow to start spring
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Parents charged after baby thrown from unstrapped car seat
Mugshots: 15 charged in 'Operation Snowbank' cocaine bust
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
Torture case: Siblings enjoying newfound freedom
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Show More
Last call: MTA phasing out bar carts on LIRR platforms
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified
Police: Naked man dies after jumping in river to evade officers
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall at Florida show
More News
Top Video
Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
President George H.W. Bush waves to crowd at rodeo
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
More Video