NEW YORK (WABC) --Public transportation agencies in the New York City area are dealing with the winter storm, which by the end of the day is expected to dump up to a foot of snow in some parts of the region.
Alternate side parking is suspended through Saturday, though parking meters remain in effect.
Below is the latest information from transit authorities.
MTA
Subways and Buses
There is a 20 percent reduction in local, limited and SBS bus service during the storm. Subway delays were being intermittently reported across a number of lines as a result of the storm, and buses continue to operate with tires chained.
For the latest information on delays, visit MTA.info.
Express subway service on the A, B, E, D, F, N, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 lines will end early Thursday night and begin later to facilitate underground storage of trains on express tracks.
New York City Transit will continue to monitor conditions for subways and buses via its Incident Command Center situation room, and up to 2,900 snow-clearing personnel are on duty for the storm, staged throughout the system and working 12-hour shifts.
Previously planned subway maintenance, rehabilitation and construction projects (such as FASTRACK) are canceled.
MTA Bridges and Tunnels
Due to weather conditions and wet roadways, motorists are asked to drive at reduced speeds if driving is a necessity. If possible, drivers are urged to stay at home or use mass transit.
The Command Center is activating monitoring conditions to ensure efficient deployment of personnel and resources. Electronic weather sensors are functional, and all facilities have the ability to monitor weather and roadway conditions. There are more than 9,000 tons of roadway de-icer on hand and more than 100 pieces of storm fighting equipment, including trucks and plows.
Railroads:
The Long Island Rail Road and Metro North are operating on a normal schedule, but there are system-wide delays averaging 20-30 minutes as a result of winter storm conditions. Additionally, the LIRR still has canceled trains from Wednesday's derailment at Jamaica Station.
Riders are urged to take extra care when traveling and allow for additional time to get to your station. Delays and additional train cancellations may occur depending upon the severity of the snowstorm. For service updates, monitor MTA.info/LIRR.
Metro-North and the LIRR have deployed extra staff and specialized equipment.
New Jersey Transit
New Jersey Transit is operating on a regular service on its bus, rail and light rail, but system-wide delays were being reported. NJ Transit is cross-honoring system wide, including private carriers due to the storm. Exclusive Bus Lane is closed on the New Jersey Turnpike, impacting bus travel times to New York. Access Link trips are suspended in Regions 4, 5 and 6 for remainder of the day.
Customers are strongly advised to sign up for My Transit Alerts, which provide customized notifications via email or text message based on a customer's preferred mode of travel. My Transit alerts can be accessed by creating a free account at NJTransit.com, where you can also find the latest on delays and schedule changes.
Port Authority
New York/New Jersey airports
A ground stop is in effect at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to snow and ice, and hundreds of flights have been canceled at each of the area's three major airports. Travelers are urged to check ahead with individual carriers for the latest information on delays and cancellations.
PATH
PATH service is operating on a normal schedule, but delays are being reported because of the weather.
Port Authority bridges and tunnels
Speed restrictions are in place on most bridges as a result of inclement weather.
For the latest alerts from the Port Authority, visit PAalerts.com/.
