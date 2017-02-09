WINTER STORM

How mass transit, airports is being impacted by snowstorm in New York area

(WABC Photo/Mike Waterhouse)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Public transportation agencies in the New York City area are dealing with the winter storm, which by the end of the day is expected to dump up to a foot of snow in some parts of the region.

Alternate side parking is suspended through Saturday, though parking meters remain in effect.

Below is the latest information from transit authorities.

MTA

Subways and Buses

There is a 20 percent reduction in local, limited and SBS bus service during the storm. Subway delays were being intermittently reported across a number of lines as a result of the storm, and buses continue to operate with tires chained.

For the latest information on delays, visit MTA.info.

Express subway service on the A, B, E, D, F, N, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 lines will end early Thursday night and begin later to facilitate underground storage of trains on express tracks.

New York City Transit will continue to monitor conditions for subways and buses via its Incident Command Center situation room, and up to 2,900 snow-clearing personnel are on duty for the storm, staged throughout the system and working 12-hour shifts.

Previously planned subway maintenance, rehabilitation and construction projects (such as FASTRACK) are canceled.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels

Due to weather conditions and wet roadways, motorists are asked to drive at reduced speeds if driving is a necessity. If possible, drivers are urged to stay at home or use mass transit.

The Command Center is activating monitoring conditions to ensure efficient deployment of personnel and resources. Electronic weather sensors are functional, and all facilities have the ability to monitor weather and roadway conditions. There are more than 9,000 tons of roadway de-icer on hand and more than 100 pieces of storm fighting equipment, including trucks and plows.

Railroads:

The Long Island Rail Road and Metro North are operating on a normal schedule, but there are system-wide delays averaging 20-30 minutes as a result of winter storm conditions. Additionally, the LIRR still has canceled trains from Wednesday's derailment at Jamaica Station.

Riders are urged to take extra care when traveling and allow for additional time to get to your station. Delays and additional train cancellations may occur depending upon the severity of the snowstorm. For service updates, monitor MTA.info/LIRR.

Metro-North and the LIRR have deployed extra staff and specialized equipment.
New Jersey Transit

New Jersey Transit is operating on a regular service on its bus, rail and light rail, but system-wide delays were being reported. NJ Transit is cross-honoring system wide, including private carriers due to the storm. Exclusive Bus Lane is closed on the New Jersey Turnpike, impacting bus travel times to New York. Access Link trips are suspended in Regions 4, 5 and 6 for remainder of the day.

Customers are strongly advised to sign up for My Transit Alerts, which provide customized notifications via email or text message based on a customer's preferred mode of travel. My Transit alerts can be accessed by creating a free account at NJTransit.com, where you can also find the latest on delays and schedule changes.
Port Authority

New York/New Jersey airports

A ground stop is in effect at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to snow and ice, and hundreds of flights have been canceled at each of the area's three major airports. Travelers are urged to check ahead with individual carriers for the latest information on delays and cancellations.

PATH

PATH service is operating on a normal schedule, but delays are being reported because of the weather.

Port Authority bridges and tunnels

Speed restrictions are in place on most bridges as a result of inclement weather.

For the latest alerts from the Port Authority, visit PAalerts.com/.

--

Click here for the latest AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.
Related Topics:
weathertransportationsubwaysnowstormwinter stormsnowNew York CityNewarkNyackMineola
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WINTER STORM
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
360 view: Winter storm blasts Times Square with snow
Winter dangers: 7 health hazards that can send you to the ER
More winter storm
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for New York-area
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
Schools closed as NY area walloped with blast of winter snow
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for New York-area
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Schools closed as NY area walloped with blast of winter snow
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Buses spin out, get stuck across New York City
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Suffolk and Nassau counties
Show More
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Rockland County
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Queens
Exclusive: Charles Oakley speaks out after MSG arrest
Karina Vetrano murder suspect's mom: 'He's not a criminal'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos