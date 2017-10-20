WEATHER

Orionid meteor shower: Lack of moonlight makes for excellent viewing conditions

An astronomer observes the Orionids at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009. (Petar Petrov/AP Photo)

Little bits broken off from Halley's Comet will be streaking across the sky this weekend.

The annual Orionid meteor shower will peak early Saturday morning, according to EarthSky.org. The best time to watch is just before dawn on Saturday, though if you watch between midnight and dawn on either Saturday or Sunday, you should get a good show.

Viewing conditions will be ideal, according to Earth Sky, because it's one day after the new moon, so there is little to no moonlight. There could be as many as 10-15 meteors per hour.

Around this time every year, the Earth's orbit intersects with the path of Halley's Comet. Though the most famous of all the comets is very, very far away, it leaves behind debris, bits of dust that appear as shooting stars when they streak through our sky, which we call the Orionid meteor shower.

The constellation Orion the Hunter is shown in the night sky.


The shower is called the Orionids because of where it appears in our sky. To find it, look for the constellation Orion the Hunter, the shower's radiant point.

If you watch the shower just before dawn, you can also catch Mars and Venus in the east, and Sirius in the south.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersciencemeteorstarspaceu.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
Autumn disappointment: Fall foliage foiled?
NASA Astronaut uses fidget spinner in space
COMPILATION: Re-live Sandy through Eyewitness News coverage
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
Teens mourned after hit and run as police search for driver
Brooklyn family says president never called them about military son's death
Yankees will try to wrap up ALCS, advance to World Series
Funeral for elderly man who died in Brooklyn home invasion
Murder trial to begin in 2015 killing of NYPD Detective Brian Moore
EXCLUSIVE: Family of man fatally struck and dragged for blocks speaks out
LI day care worker accused of hitting 1-year-old girl
Repairs to LIRR bridge in Westbury to disrupt service this weekend
Show More
10 men arrested in Bronx drug trafficking organization
Students taken off school bus moments before it bursts into flames
Water shoots out of fire hydrant after Long Island crash
3 charged in gruesome alleged LI dog fighting operation
Massive search underway for possible body on Long Island
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos