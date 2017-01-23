WEATHER

Long Island, Jersey Shore brace for effects of coastal storm
Meteorologist Amy Freeze and Darla Miles have details on the storm headed our way.

LONG BEACH, Nsssau County (WABC) --
A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of Long Island and New Jersey as a strong Nor'easter moves into the area.

The storm will pack heavy winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and power companies are preparing for possible outages.

Authorities in Long Branch said a roof was blown off a building by the wind Monday morning, landing on some cars in the parking lot. No one was hurt.

The brunt of the storm is expected Monday afternoon and evening.

Up to three inches of rain and hurricane force winds are possible at the eastern end of Long Island.

Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected near high tide during the afternoon and evening.


In New Jersey, schools in West New York, Guttenberg and Union City are closed Monday due to the weather conditions, and Monmouth Regional High School in Tinton Falls said it would have a half day.

The New York City Emergency Management Department urged New Yorkers to be prepared for high winds, heavy rain, and localized minor to moderate coastal flooding.

"New York City is expecting strong, gusty winds and two to three inches of rain Monday, with possible minor to moderate coastal flooding in vulnerable areas along the coast," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "We're urging New Yorkers to use extra caution when outdoors Monday and allow for extra travel time during tomorrow's commutes. Coastal residents in vulnerable neighborhoods should take steps to protect their property ahead of this storm."

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
