EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3195402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amy Freeze reports from Wyckoff on the cleanup in New Jersey as tens of the thousands remain in the dark

Crews in New Jersey are working around the clock to restore power to more than 100,000 customers after the nor'easter.East Hanover and Parsippany are completely in the dark, and residents fear they won't be getting electricity back for days after a pair of storms downed trees and power lines.Crews from as far away as South Carolina have arrived to aide in the effort.The nor'easter dumped some two feet of snow in some parts of the state, and more than 17,000 of those in the dark have been without power since last Friday's storm.Governor Phil Murphy has ordered an investigation into the power restoration, calling it completely and wholly unacceptable."JCPL's apparent lack of readiness remains a major issue that can and must be looked into further," he said. "This is distinct from the admiration that we have for the men and women who are out there trying to get this fixed."Parsippany police said they are receiving high call volume, and they are trying to address them based on priority. They are asking people to stay off the roads, especially where crews are working.----------