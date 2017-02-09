New York area hit with blast of winter snow; NYC Schools closed Thursday

Due to expected significant snowfall all @NYCSchools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Feb 9. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 8, 2017

The Tri-State area is getting hit with a snowstorm, with towns and residents gearing up in anticipation of significant accumulations.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City Schools are closed for Thursday.In addition, The City University of New York (CUNY) will be closed Thursday - all colleges and Universities including Baruch, BMCC, Bronx Community, Brooklyn, City College, Guttman Community, Hostos Community, Hunter, John Jay, Kingsborough Community, Laguardia Community, Lehman, Macaulay Honors, Medgar Evers, Queens, Queensborough Community, College of Staten Island, College of Technology, & York Colleges; Graduate School and University Center including the Schools of Journalism, Law, Professional Studies, Public Health; Online Baccalaureate Program, the Medical School and The CUNY Central Administration and Offices.Eastern Long Island could see the highest totals, with as much as a foot expected to fall Thursday morning into the afternoon along with a dramatic drop in temperature.Most spots, including the five boroughs, could see at least 6 inches, beginning during the morning commute and lasting through the early evening.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to prepare for heavy snow."As Mother Nature once again tests the resilience and strength of this state, I urge New Yorkers to plan ahead, stay informed, and above all, stay safe," Cuomo said. "I have directed state agencies to closely monitor conditions and to clear roadways as quickly as possible in order to avoid accidents and keep our roadways safe. I encourage everyone in the path of these storms to use extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel during these hazardous weather conditions."IN WESTCHESTER:ON LONG ISLAND:The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Suffolk County beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday and lasting until 6 p.m. Hazardous travel is expected due to snow-covered roads and poor visibily, and blowing and drifting snow is likely with possible power outages.Public works crews scrambled to get ready, from spreader trucks loaded with briny salt water in Hempstead to enormous, 15-ton high-speed snow brooms used to clear the runways at MacArthur Airport.Public officials are warning residents not to be complacent and to be prepared to stay off the roads.IN NEW YORK CITY:The expectation of upwards of a foot of snow is bringing out the city's heavy equipment. The Department of Sanitation expects 2,400 workers and 1,600 plows working 12-hour shifts across the city after the 2 inches of snow has accumulated. Prior to that, 689 salt spreaders will be out during the early snow hours. The city has a large stockpile of salt -- 315,000 tons -- for streets and sidewalks."Should we end up on the high side of the accumulation at 12 inches, we will roll out front-end loaders," Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said. "We have 134 set to roll out."As for schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a radio interview that he will make a decision by 11 p.m."Parents should be on alert that we may be in a position to close school," he said. "We may find that necessary. Parents should definitely make alternative plans, just in case."The Port Authority has announced that operations personnel will work 12-hour shifts to ensure that airports, bridges, tunnels and PATH can be operated safely, and travelers are urged to check with their carriers for cancellations or delays in services. The agency also may impose speed restrictions on its crossings, or close them entirely based on weather conditions.IN NEW JERSEY:The storm is expected northern New Jersey with rain early Thursday morning before changing over to snow in time for the morning commute.As a result, state offices will be closed for all non-essential employees on Thursday.Meantime, PSE&G is preparing for the wintry weather."We have additional personnel scheduled and on standby, with extra tree crews and equipment at the ready," PSE&G senior vice president of electric and gas operations John Latka said. "We're prepared for whatever the storm brings our way."Customers are advised to prepare an emergency kit that includes a gallon of water per day for three days, a first aid kit and a flashlight. PSE&G also urges customers not to run any gasoline powered engine, including generators and snowblowers, in a garage or any other enclosed space to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.To report downed wires or power outages, call PSE&G's Customer Service line at 1-800-436-PSEG.