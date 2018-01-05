  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

New York's coldest job

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett speaks to the deckhands on the Staten Island Ferry about how they try to stay warm in freezing temperatures.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It may be the coldest job in the coldest corner of New York on the coldest night of the season: working the decks on the Staten Island Ferry. Gale-force wind gusts off New York Harbor drove the windchills below zero and even veteran deckhands struggled in the cold.

"I feel it everywhere," said Ralph Franco, a ferry deckhand. "Everywhere, from head to toe. If you don't dress for it, you're going to freeze."

Franco has been a deckhand on the ferry for 32 years. But he says no matter what you wear, or how much you wear, it's still brutally, unbearably cold.

"You just try to stay as warm as possible, but that's not always easy," he said.

Four ferries crisscrossed New York Harbor Friday night, each with as many as eight deckhands responsible for securing the ship as it approaches the dock, with not much time in between to warm up.

"During rush hour, you could be out here for at least an hour," said Elroy Wallace, deckhand. "Inland you may get a temperature of 20 degrees, but on the water it could feel like minus 10."

Deckhands say they dress in layers, some with as many as three layers of trousers and six layers on their upper bodies. Wool hats and gloves are a must.

Grateful passengers admire the deckhands for their tenacity and their endurance.

"They work hard, and the conditions are pretty miserable," said Bill Collins, a commuter. "I applaud them."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercoldstaten island ferryferryNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Tenants without heat brace for bitter cold
Don't miss these sky-watching events in 2018
At least 2 deaths reported as result of monster storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
Off-duty police lieutenant struck, killed after crash
Flight diverted after man smears feces in plane bathrooms
Tenants without heat brace for bitter cold
Woman with breast cancer dies hours after dream wedding
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Report of engine fire prompts plane to turn around after JFK takeoff
Show More
Man convicted in kidnapping case involving severed penis
FBI investigating Clinton Foundation corruption claims
9, including young girl, sickened in carbon monoxide incident
Abused dog found in trash bag heads to pre-adoption home
At least 2 deaths reported as result of monster storm
More News
Top Video
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Tenants without heat brace for bitter cold
More Video