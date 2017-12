From Japan to France to the United States, the supermoon put on a show all over the world this weekend.Supermoons happen when a new moon or full moon appears larger than usual because it is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit. December's was the only supermoon of 2017, but 2018 will begin with two supermoons in a row on Jan. 1 and 31.Check out highlights in the video above.