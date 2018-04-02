WEATHER

Snow accumulates in Tri-state area, creates dangerous driving conditions

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from Morristown on the snow.

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fast-moving snow system is moving on through the area Monday morning.

New Jersey is expected to see some of the highest snow totals.

As of 5 a.m. snow was accumulating in Morristown, New Jersey, blanketing parts of the park and on the sidewalk.

Salt trucks have been treating the roadways as plows were at the ready to scoop up any accumulation on the roads.

Travel is expected to be dangerous as wet roadways turned icy as snow accumulates throughout the morning.

Elsewhere, the Yankees prepared for their home opener as snow coated the stadium. The weather is expected to be in the lower 40's and cloudy, so bundle up if you are heading out to the game.

Candace McCowan reports from outside Yankee Stadium.



New York area airports were also reporting cancellations.

LaGuardia Airport has 38 flights cancelled.

JFK Airport reports 45 flight cancellations. Flights are also experiencing some small delays of about 15 minutes or less.

All customers are asked to check with their airline for the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

NJ Transit bus tickets/passes will be cross-honored on NJ Transit Rail to/from Harriman, Tuxedo & Sloatsburg stations. Shortline will also cross-honor in Orange County.

