NEW YORK (WABC) --Another round of snow is moving into the Tri-State area, and it could make for slick road conditions on Wednesday morning.
A clipper system is expected to spread snow across the region, causing slick spots on most untreated surfaces.
The higher accumulations will be in areas north and west of New York City. Northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could see 2 - 4 inches, and some areas north of I-84 could get 4 - 8 inches.
The New York City Sanitation Department issued a Snow Alert, but expects it will be needing salt spreaders instead of snow plows as the forecast calls for just a coating to a slushy inch or two in the five boroughs.
Alternate side of the street parking has been suspended for Wednesday in the city.
Further to the north, preparations were underway for higher snow totals as the storm approached.
In Fishkill, they were loading up the salt spreaders Tuesday night and pulling them into the bay so they would be ready to roll out in time for the morning commute.
"We started early this morning when it first started to snow," said Glenn Scofield of the Fishkill Highway Department.
The crew had had a long day already because of some snow Tuesday morning and then again some in the afternoon. But overnight was to be the main event.
The snow delivered just a glancing blow to Fishkill Tuesday night and just a few miles away in Wappingers Falls they were seeing some but area residents know it can get a whole lot worse.
"Usually the Thruway Department is pretty good, I trust those guys will be on top of that," said one driver. "Upstate New York, we're pretty prepared. Downstate, I'm not so sure."