WEATHER

Snow creates slippery road conditions on Long Island, 1 dead in crash

EMBED

Stacey Sager reports on the snowfrom Riverhead, Suffolk County.

Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Parts of Long Island woke up to several inches of snow, and it made for a deadly morning commute for one man in Patchogue.

Snow was visibly accumulating on the roads throughout the morning Tuesday, making for slippery conditions.

Authorities say a 57-year-old man was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound Sunrise Highway at exit 54 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip over around 8:25 a.m.

He was rushed to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Snow plows and salt trucks did fan out throughout the area, but in the early morning hours, many roads had not yet been treated.

Several schools had delayed starts as a result, and some even canceled classes altogether.

Mattituck reported 7.9 inches of snow, while Patchogue received 6.2 inches. New York City was off the hook, with about an inch reported in Central Park.
