New Jersey teacher struck by lightning while on bus duty during nor'easter

A 33-year-old middle school teacher from New Jersey was struck by lightning outside of the building Wednesday afternoon.

MANCHESTER, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 33-year-old middle school teacher from New Jersey was struck by lightning outside of the building Wednesday afternoon.

The eighth grade teacher at Manchester Middle School was working bus duty at the end of the school day when the umbrella she was holding was struck by lightning.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m., when school personnel were preparing for dismissal.

The teacher, who is from Toms River, was standing on the sidewalk in front of the school with other staff members when the lightning strike occurred. After the incident, she was escorted into the school building by two other teachers and taken to the nurse's office.

Manchester Township police officers and EMS responded.

The teacher, who was alert and conscious but reported tingling in her hand and arm, was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune

She was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

