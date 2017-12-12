**Click on video above for Jeff Smith's explainer on wind chill**
When you factor in the wind it can feel a lot colder! That;s known as wind chill, and it's the apparent temperature that we feel when we step outside on a cold, windy day.
For instance, if the temperature is 30 degrees, but we add in a 30mph wind, all the sudden it feels more like 15 degrees!
When wind chills drop down to -20 or lower, we enter the "danger zone."
Exposed skin can freeze within 30 minutes.
When the wind chill dips to -30 or lower, frostbite can set in within 10 minutes, potentially causing permanent damage to tissue.
**See chart below to see how much wind chill can impact the real feel temperature**
Be safe, bundle up and we'll alert you to any potentially dangerous wind chills in the Accuweather Forecast all winter long!