VIDEO: Streets flood following heavy rain at Jersey shore

Streets flood after heavy rain at Jersey shore. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 7am on July 29, 2017.

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. --
Parts of New Jersey saw heavy rain overnight and into Saturday morning, flooding streets across the Jersey shore.

The Action Cam was there as drivers tried to drive through standing water, and the sight of stalled vehicles prove some drivers couldn't make it.

See Action News reporter Bob Brooks' report from North Wildwood above, along with video from Longport and Sea Isle City.


