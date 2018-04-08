A well-known merengue singer from New Jersey is recovering after a horrific knife attack that happened while he was visiting friends in Manhattan.Javier Gutierrez, 43, also known as 'Mala Fe' was in his car to meet fellow musicians for a gig in Washington Heights.While on 180th Street and Audubon Ave, Gutierrez says a group of teenagers would not get out of the street, and wanted to fight him. From there, it turned violent quickly.Gutierrez says someone broke his back window, so he got out to investigate. Moments later, he says more boys came and he was savagely attacked. Even as he was crumbled on the ground, Gutierrez tells Eyewitness News that the blows continued.The driver of the van was also attacked, but he escaped calling Gutierrez's wife, Anays Diaz and telling her that her husband might be dead."I was screaming. Crying. Called him panicking - I'm still in shock," said Diaz.Gutierrez is a musician. He has never gotten in a fight before - he doesn't drink and is focused on building his band's success.As Gutierrez recovers at home, hugs from his precious children never felt so sweet."I don't know why they that angry," he says.Gutierrez says he believes one of the teenagers actually recorded the attack, which occurred just a few blocks from the 34th Precinct. He now has to cancel his upcoming concerts while he recovers and waits for arrests.----------