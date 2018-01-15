Windows of cars, homes smashed in Suffolk County vandalism spree

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter NJ Burkett has the latest on police investigating a vandalism spree.

Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are looking for the suspects who vandalized cars and homes in two towns in Suffolk County.

The damage to the cars included shattered windshields and broken side-view mirrors.

Police say some homes had their windows broken as well.

The incidents took place in the overnight hours in Commack and East Northport.

Investigators believe three people in an SUV were responsible for the spree, with one witness reportedly seeing them swinging a baseball bat at cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS to provide an anonymous tip which may lead to a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vandalismSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow on the way
Woman pinned when out-of-control car slams into salon
Police: Woman killed her kids, died jumping onto highway
New Jersey woman found after co-workers call police
Hot plate caused fire that killed Bronx father, daughter
Thieves steal $30,000 in French bulldogs in 1 minute
VIDEO: Woman driving wrong way on I-95 hits cruiser, police say
Show More
Suspect dies after double murder in Bronx
Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations
Questions on drug use, gender ID outrage students' parents
Police officer hurt when driver flees scene in Midtown
Trump's alleged 's***hole' comment adds fuel to MLK Day protests
More News
Top Video
Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations
Suspect dies after double murder in Bronx
Suspect sought after Bridgeport store set on fire, twice
Missile-alert mistake in Hawaii feeds doubts about a real emergency
More Video