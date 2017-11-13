Woman arrested, 2 other suspects sought in armed robbery of Long Island jewelry store

A woman was arrested in the armed robbery of a jewelry store.

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
A Brooklyn woman has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a jewelry store on Long Island, but police are still looking for two other suspects.

Police say 24-year-old Keisha Payton was with two men when they robbed Atelier Jewelers in Floral Park at gunpoint on Saturday.

Police say the two men displayed handguns and demanded jewelry from the two employees in the store.

Payton was arrested as she fled the store but the two men got away with an unknown amount of jewelry.

Police issued descriptions of the two other suspects.

1: Male black, 5'11"tall, average build, wearing dark clothing and a black mask.
2: Male black. 6'0"tall; thin build. wearing dark clothing and a black mask.

There were no injuries reported.

