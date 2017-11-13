The NYPD wants to talk to the woman caught on camera mailing back a pair of stolen photo prints to the Museum of Modern Art.The woman was seen on surveillance video at a shipping store in Brooklyn.Investigators say she mailed back the prints worth more than $100,000 to MOMA's PS1 museum in Queens.They were packaged in a large box she carried into the store.Police say the two print photographs were found to be missing from the midtown Manhattan museum around midday Monday. There were no signs of forced entry into the building.The pictures arrived by mail back at the museum Friday.Police say the woman who mailed the pictures is in her 20s. She wore a dark cap, glasses and a black overcoat at the store.The video was taken just days after a museum worker discovered the art went missing.