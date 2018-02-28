Woman convicted for driving car into group of people in Hempstead, killing 1 and injuring 2

Shania Buchanan was convicted on multiple charges, including manslaughter and assault.

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island woman has been convicted for driving into a group of people in 2016, killing one and injuring two, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

24-year-old Shania Buchanan of Hempstead was found guilty of assault, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Buchanan was racing to join her mother in a brawl on April 20, 2016 and drove through a crowd of people standing just off the curb on Linden Avenue in Hempstead, killing 56-year-old Barbara Reid and seriously injuring two others

"This defendant willfully drove into a crowd of helpless bystanders because of an ongoing and short-sighted feud," Singas said. "As innocent bystanders, Barbara Reid, Betty Sanders and Jose Mena paid the price of that feud. The violence inflicted on them over nothing should remind everyone that cars are weapons and my office will hold drivers responsible for their choices behind the wheel."

Singas said Buchanan was driving between 60 and 70 miles an hour as she accelerated toward the crowd.

The trial lasted four weeks and the jury deliberated about a day and a half.

Buchanan faces five to 25 years in prison on the first-degree assault charge and five to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge. Both sentences can run consecutively.

###----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car accidentmanslaughterpedestrian killedHempsteadNassau CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arrest in deadly package explosion, target was NYPD officer
Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho to be next NYC chancellor
Nor'easter on the way
Massive police response after threat reported at NYC high school
Brooklyn woman mistakenly declared dead tries to prove she's alive
Georgia teacher in custody after shot fired at high school
Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms and ammunition
White House communications director Hope Hicks to resign
Show More
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with cheesecake
Opening statements Thursday in trial against nanny accused of murder
Super accused of sexually assaulting girls in his buildings
Police confirm arrest of LI man over dismembered body in Japan
Mom stunned by sexually explicit texts to 10-year-old daughter
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos