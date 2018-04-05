Woman critical, 13 homeless after fire tears through home in Newark

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is hospitalized after a fire tore through a building in Newark and left more than a dozen people homeless.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a fire tore through a building in Newark and left more than a dozen residents homeless.

The fire started around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a 2 1/2-story residential building on Vermont Avenue.

People inside told Eyewitness News that they found the flames on the second floor and used a bowl of water in an attempt to extinguish them, but it was too much for them to handle.

Several children and adults were able to get out of the home, but firefighters had to rescue a woman who was trapped inside the residence. She was transported to an area hospital, where she remains critical. No other injuries have been reported.

"The flames were red in there," resident Derrick Wynn said. "You couldn't breathe. I'm shook up. The family lost everything over here."

Three families, consisting of eight adults and four children, have been taken to a hotel, where they are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause and origin of this fire will be investigated by the Newark Fire Division's Arson Unit.

Anyone with information about any suspicious activity or crime to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehouse fireNewarkNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vassell's parents: Police did not have to shoot our son
NY attorney general to investigate deadly police shooting
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
About a dozen animals killed in Long Island pet store fire
2 charged in deadly Nassau Expressway crash; 2 laid to rest
Courtroom cleared after family screams at suspect in 3-year-old's death
Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage
Show More
Child struck by falling street sign in Midtown
NY Lottery winners split $23.4 million in prizes
2 women charged with stealing walker from 75-year-old veteran
Sentencing set for Rikers attacker on correction captain
7 charged in NJ radio host's death, tied to spouse's drug ring
More News