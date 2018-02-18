Woman falls out Harlem apartment window while violating protective order

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details after a woman died after falling from a window during a Harlem police investigation.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say a woman is dead after falling five stories from the window of an apartment where she wasn't supposed to be.

Officers say the 30-year-old woman was violating a protective order on Saturday afternoon, and that is why they came to the apartment in the NYCHA's King Towers complex in Harlem.

Police say the woman fell out of the window while they were investigating.

She was pronounced dead at Saint Luke's Hospital.

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is looking into the incident.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
NYCHAHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search on for person who left dead baby in trash can
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
Suspect arrested in rape of woman during party in Chelsea
AccuWeather: Warmup on the way after storm brings snow to Tri-State
Calls for gun control grow louder following Florida school shooting
Teammates pay touching tribute to Parkland shooting victim from NJ
Funeral for soldier killed saving lives in deadly Bronx fire
Boy Scout rescued after being trapped inside cave
Show More
Suspect wanted for robbing woman on her own front porch
100 pizzas and counting: Police probe pizza stalker
Trump tweets frustration over Russia probe, rails against FBI
Man dies after piece of fire escape fell 7 stories in SoHo
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
More News
Top Video
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Where you can find Cats On Glass
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
More Video