  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Woman falls out Harlem apartment window while violating protective order

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say a woman is dead after falling five stories from the window of an apartment where she wasn't supposed to be.

Officers say the woman was violating a protective order on Saturday afternoon, and that is why they came to the apartment in the NYCHA's King Towers complex in Harlem.

Police say the woman fell out of the window while they were investigating.

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is looking into the incident.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
NYCHAHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baby found wrapped in bag in trash bin at Queens park
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday snowfall causing messy roads
Principal has emotional message after Fla. school shooting
Teammates pay touching tribute to Parkland shooting victim from NJ
100 pizzas and counting: Police probe pizza stalker
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
Man dies after piece of fire escape fell 7 stories in SoHo
Show More
State investigated Florida shooting suspect after self-harm
More than a dozen hurt in building fire in Little Italy
Woman slashed in the face in Hell's Kitchen
Mets' David Wright still unsure of when he'll be able to play
Truck crashes into house, injures occupants
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Captain is New York's First Dog
More Photos