Woman fends off Manhattan subway station rape attempt; Suspect arrested

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape.

Police say the suspect followed a 23-year-old woman at the Prospect Park subway station in Brooklyn and slapped her backside as she entered the turnstiles just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect then followed the woman as she got off a Q train at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.

That's when he allegedly followed her down an escalator and grabbed her. After a brief struggle, the suspect bit the woman on her chest and ran off.

Police arrested a suspect early Wednesday. He was identified as 25-year-old Jaquan Whittle of Brooklyn. He was charged with attempted rape, assault and related offenses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.
