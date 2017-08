The NYPD has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape.Police say the suspect followed a 23-year-old woman at the Prospect Park subway station in Brooklyn and slapped her backside as she entered the turnstiles just after 5 p.m. on Monday.The suspect then followed the woman as she got off a Q train at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.That's when he allegedly followed her down an escalator and grabbed her. After a brief struggle, the suspect bit the woman on her chest and ran off.Police arrested a suspect early Wednesday. He was identified as 25-year-old Jaquan Whittle of Brooklyn. He was charged with attempted rape, assault and related offenses.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com , or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.