Woman followed home from subway in Upper Manhattan attempted rape

Derick Waller reports from Inwood on the attack.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman he followed home from an Upper Manhattan subway station.

The attack happened at Broadway and 215th Street just as the sun was coming up Sunday, and there is clear surveillance video of the man police want to find.

It is video from the elevator at the A train station at 207th Street from around 5:23 in the morning Sunday.

The guy takes off his shirt and exits at street level before police said he followed a 34-year-old woman to her apartment building.

She says the man came up to her from behind and stuck his hand under her skirt as she was trying to unlock the gate to get into her building.

She says he placed his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.

Eventually, she was able to fight him off and get in the building.

The door locked behind her and the suspect made his way back to the subway.

