Woman found dead in back seat of car in Jersey City

Bloodhound now being employed as police in Jersey City investigate crash. Female passenger found dead, driver fled vehicle. pic.twitter.com/p4Cswa6rTO — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) January 27, 2018

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the back of a car following a crash in Jersey City early Saturday.At about 3:25 a.m., police were called to the scene of a one-car accident on Newark Avenue near 7th Street.They found the woman's body in the back seat. She has not yet been identified.It is still unclear whether the fatality was related to the accident or was the result of foul play.The door was open on the driver's side. The driver had fled the scene.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.Investigators remained on the scene for several hours gathering evidence.Newark Avenue was shut down for the investigation but was later reopened.----------