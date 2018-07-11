Woman found dead inside trash compactor at Manhattan condo building

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the woman found dead inside a trash compactor in NYC.

Eyewitness News
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a trash compactor at a Manhattan condominium.

Authorities responded to the scene at the Zeckendorf Towers building on One Irving Place just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old resident was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside the trash compactor by an employee of the building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Residents said they received an email instructing them not to use the trash chute for the time being and all the chutes were locked shut.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the condo building.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trashwoman killednypdNew York CityManhattanGramercy
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News