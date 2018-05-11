BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A woman was found dead with her hands bound inside her apartment in Brooklyn.
The gruesome discovery was made Friday evening on the fifth floor of the apartment at 140 Moore Street in Bushwick.
The woman was identified as Ana Devalle, 62.
Devalle also had multiple gunshot wounds to her head. Police found three shell casings inside the apartment.
No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
