Woman pinned and injured when out-of-control car slams into salon in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A hair salon customer in New Jersey was injured when an out-of-control car slammed into the building, pinning her.

The 60-year-old woman was leaving Hair Core Salon in Fairfield just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say it appears the 80-year-old driver was simply not concentrating at the time of the crash.

"The medical situation does not appear evident," Fairfield police Chief Anthony Manna said. "We are going to check the vehicle eventually for mechanical deficiencies. We don't even believe that. It's just purely appears to be an accident. Maybe the driver was not concentrating."

The driver and the victim were both taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are not yet known.
