Woman raped by 2 men during party in Chelsea apartment

It allegedly happened inside the bathroom of an apartment in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police released new photos of the two men police say raped a woman during a house party in Chelsea.

The 24-year-old woman says she was attacked in the bathroom of an apartment at the Fulton Houses on Saturday.

Police say these men forced their way into the bathroom and raped her.

The men fled the apartment and were captured by surveillance cameras in the city run apartment complex.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The first suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, facial hair, wearing a black three quarter jacket with a red sweater.

The second suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, wearing a red jacket, with a gold metallic color hoody.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

