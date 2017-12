A New Jersey woman is being hailed as a hero for risking her life and saving three young boys from a house fire.From her job at a nearby car dealership, Suzanne Reynolds saw smoke rising from a home in Toms River on Friday.Reynolds rushed over and entered the home without any protective gear and alerted three boys, ages 8, 10 and 12 who were home alone to get out. She also rescued the family dog.Firefighters were able to confine the flames to the laundry room area.