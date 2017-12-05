Police in the Bronx are searching for the suspect who mugged a 70-year-old woman.Police say the woman seen on surveillance video asked the victim for money and when she declined, she followed her outside and punched her in the side of the head.It happened Nov. 30 on West 166th street in the Highbridge section.After punching the woman, the suspect ran off with her cell phone and $20 in cash.The NYPD describes the suspect as a black female, 25 to 30 years old; last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a beige jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).