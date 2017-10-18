Woman wanted for 6 knifepoint robberies on Long Island

Police have released surveillance photos of the woman wanted in a string of six Suffolk County knifepoint robberies targeting businesses.Authorities say the woman first held up the Family Dollar store in Farmingville on September 23, while the most recent robbery was Tuesday night at the Dollar Tree on Horseblock Road in Medford.She's also held up a Carvel and a Dunkin' Donuts over the past month, according to police.Investigators say the woman typically enters the store at closing time, when there is only one employee inside. She reportedly grabs an item to purchase, and then during the transaction takes out a pocket knife and demands cash from the register. She reportedly wears wigs and makeup as a disguise.There have been no injuries.Police say they are trying to figure out if she has any accomplices, and they're urging store owners to increase their night staffing, empty out the register before closing time, and make sure their surveillance cameras are working.Anyone with information is urged to call Suffolk County police 1-800-220-TIPS.