SCAFFOLDING

Workers rescued from scaffold more than 50 stories up in Columbus Circle

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho gives an update on a scaffolding rescue at a high-rise building in Columbus Circle.

By Eyewitness News
COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two workers were rescued after they became trapped on scaffolding more than 50 stories up at a building in Manhattan early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 25 Columbus Circle, where the scaffold got stuck at a 45-degree angle on the 51st floor of the 54-story Time Warner Center.

The window washers were able to make it into one of the apartments from the scaffolding prior to the arrival of NYPD and FDNY responders.

The FDNY was working to secure the scaffolding.

Both workers were evaluated on scene and refused medical treatment and transportation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scaffoldingrescueNew York CityManhattanColumbus Circle
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCAFFOLDING
6 stories of scaffolding collapse outside Queens school
6 construction workers injured in scaffolding collapse
Driver takes off after hitting scaffolding on UWS
Construction worker dies after falling from scaffolding at old Domino Sugar Factory
More scaffolding
Top Stories
Shootings at multiple sites kill 3, wound kids at school
Prosecutor fired after Uber rant caught on camera
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
ICE arrests dozens during sweep on Long Island
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Man charged in connection with fire that ripped through synagogue
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
Show More
3 UCLA players return to US after China shoplifting allegations
Viral video captures violent school assault
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting identified
Penn Station train changes announced for winter track work
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
More News
Top Video
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting identified
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
FDA approves digital pill that records patient data in app
More Video