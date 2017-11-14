Two workers were rescued after they became trapped on scaffolding more than 50 stories up at a building in Manhattan early Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened at 25 Columbus Circle, where the scaffold got stuck at a 45-degree angle on the 51st floor of the 54-story Time Warner Center.The window washers were able to make it into one of the apartments from the scaffolding prior to the arrival of NYPD and FDNY responders.The FDNY was working to secure the scaffolding.Both workers were evaluated on scene and refused medical treatment and transportation.