Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on Northern State Parkway

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after police say he drove the wrong way on a Long Island parkway while drunk and crashed into several cars on Monday morning.

Investigators say 30-year-old Brooklyn resident Javier Herrera was on the Northern State Parkway just after 4:30 a.m.when he began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes just after exit 32.

That's when Herrera's 2017 Toyota Highlander struck two other vehicles, with one of their occupants suffering a broken leg as a result.

Herrera now faces a long list of charges, including driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired on drugs, and resisting arrest.

