10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3888817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller addresses the surge in shootings this weekend.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3890622" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jahnae Patterson, 17, was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

A violent weekend in Chicago left 10 people dead and dozens more wounded, police said.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.However, CPD says it has seen a citywide reduction in murders by 25 percent this year.Police said they've been working around the clock this weekend.The violence has spilled over into Monday morning, including a murder that happened just after midnight in the Roseland neighborhood not far from Chicago State University.A person in a ski-mask fired shots at two people standing in front of a home. A 50-year-old man died a 55-year-old woman was hurt.Police say they know some of the shootings have been random and some targeted and related to gang conflicts."Detectives are working around the clock to investigate the incidents, build a timeline of events and identify any shooter," said Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. "We'll also be conducting coordinated enforcement missions to target individuals that are driving the violence in these areas and focus on where we believe retaliatory violence may occur."CPD also says it has implemented a data-driven policing strategy that helps police predict crime before it happens so they can put officers in the right places at the right time.Meanwhile, over the weekend, crowds of different grieving families gathered in the parking lots of emergency rooms across the city as hospitals were inundated with patients wounded by bullets.Police say the violence is unacceptable and they say they continue to take illegal guns off the streets.----------