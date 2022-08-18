TD Bank and Ascendus: The Power of Up

NEW YORK -- Ascendus believes in the power of up. They empower low-to-moderate-income (LMI) business owners with access to capital and financial education. They rely on national community partners, like TD Bank, for their experience, financial backing, and commitment to helping small businesses grow. This helps TD Bank provide loans and financial support to entrepreneurs across the U.S. In October, Ascendus introduced TD Bank's first ever revolving loan product - a Line of Credit - created for businesses that need flexibility on borrowing and repayment schedules.

Emelyn Stuart received a Line of Credit loan to help fund her independent theatre, Stuart Cinema and Café. TD Bank is dedicated to helping passionate entrepreneurs, like Emelyn Stuart of Stuart Cinema and Café, build successful businesses that provide for their families and improve their communities. Ascendus and TD Bank's collaboration with clients like Emelyn helps lift small businesses towards financial ascension for all.

TD Bank understands the important role diverse businesses play in their local and national economies and are committed to helping them grow and overcome financial challenges through effective solutions, resources and their convenient banking model. To learn more about Ascendus's Mission and Strategy, visit https://www.ascendus.org/

Visit https://www.td.com/us/en/small-business/black-business-month, to learn more about how TD Bank, American's Most Convenient Bank, is committed to supporting Black-owned businesses.

To catch a show or learn more about the Stuart Cinema and Café visit https://www.stuartcinema.com/