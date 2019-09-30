17-year-old hunter shot and killed in Georgia after being mistaken for deer

BRUNSWICK, Georgia -- A Georgia family is in mourning after a tragic hunting accident. A teen was shot to death as he was mistaken for a deer by another hunter in his group.

Police said 17-year-old Bobby Lane was in an area of thick foliage when a friend accidentally shot Lane, thinking he was a deer.

"Apparently he shot through a bush thinking it was a deer and it happened to be my cousin," Lane's cousin Michael Rawling told told WFOX/WJAX.

The friend drove Lane to a nearby gas station where they met emergency responders. Lane was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

"You never think of anything like that, you know -- a 17-year-old kid," Rawling said. "It's very hard. Very, very hard."

SEE ALSO: Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
EMBED More News Videos

A New England woman was banned from Tinder for her profile picture where she was posing with a dead deer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiahuntingshootingteen killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation after NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in Bronx
3 escaped prison inmates caught at Red Roof Inn
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Findings of investigation into archdiocese of NY released
CVS suspends sale of Zantac over cancer fears
LI father arrested for DWI with 1-year-old daughter in car
Show More
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
3-alarm fire burns through building in Morristown
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
Police investigate 2 suspected child luring attempts in NJ
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
More TOP STORIES News