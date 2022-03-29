Suspect steals wallet, punches man inside Manhattan subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11678405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for the mugger who attacked a subway passenger at a train station in Manhattan.The NYPD released images of the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man at the 42nd Street Bryant Park Station on Wednesday, March 23, around 11:30 a.m.Police say the suspect snatched the victim's wallet after demanding money.The suspect then punched the victim in the face several times after the victim tried to get his wallet back.The 37-year-old suffered pain and cut to his nose. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.Police say the suspect used the victim's credit card to make several purchases, including a $556 purchase in clothing and shoes at a Journeys at 42B West 14 St. and a $159 purchase in clothing and shoes at a Footlocker at 112 West 34 St.So far, no arrests have been made.----------