NYC shooting spike: Funeral held for 1-year-old boy killed at Brooklyn cookout

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Family, friends and other mourners gathered Monday in Brooklyn to bid a final farewell to a 1-year-old boy gunned down during a cookout at a park in Bedford-Stuyvesant amid the surge in shootings across New York City.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and President of National Action Network, joined the family of Davell Gardner to deliver the eulogy at his homegoing service, held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Watch: Davell Gardner carried into church:
EMBED More News Videos

A funeral was held for 1-year-old Davell Gardner, Jr. who was shot by a stray bullet in Brooklyn.


Gardner's death comes at a time when the NYPD says shootings rose 276% compared to this time last year. Of the more than 50 shooting victims this month, 10 of them were minors.

Related: NYPD, City Council member host Family Day, Town Hall in Brooklyn amid shooting surge

The boy, two months shy of his second birthday, was shot near the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Police say two men dressed in all black opened fire on the group and then fled through the park. There were no words exchanged or dispute before the shots were fired, according to investigators.

One person suspected in the shooting is in custody and charged in another murder, but so far, no one is charged in connection with Gardner's death.

Related: Video shows suspects in deadly NYC shooting; $15,000 reward offered

---------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynbedford stuyvesantnypdhomicide investigationabc7ny instagramhomicideshootingchild killedfuneral
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NJ Gov. Murphy holds coronavirus briefing
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis honored at US Capitol: LIVE
Shark sighting off Long Island sparks swimming suspension
COVID News: 17 NJ lifeguards test positive for coronavirus
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'Live' team remember Regis Philbin
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
COVID News: Owners of NJ gym arrested for defying state orders
Show More
COVID News: Rutgers quarantining entire football team, staff
Mayor de Blasio calls for restart to NYC court system
132 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations
Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive
Teen killed, 7 homicides Sunday as NYC shooting surge continues
More TOP STORIES News