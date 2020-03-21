Coronavirus

Coronavirus Help: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Looking for ways to keep your kids busy while they're home from school during the COVID-19 outbreak? Check out our list of free educational resources and activities.

Pre-School and Early Elementary School



Oxford Owl - Free e-books and math games and activities for ages 3-11

BrainPop Junior - Learning tools for STEM, social studies, reading/writing, health and arts for grades K-3

The Space Foundation Discovery Center - STEM lesson plans for ages PreK-20

Mystery Science - Science lessons for grades K-5

Children's Museum Houston - Weather and Science videos and activities for grades PreK-5

Elementary, Middle School and Above



ABCYa - Reading and math games and activities for grades PreK-6

Zearn.org - Math lessons for grades K-5

Disneynature - Movies and complimentary educational materials for grades 2-6

Scratch - Interactive story, game and animation design from the MIT Media Lab, designed for ages 8 to 16 but available for anyone

STMath - Math lessons for grades PreK-8

Prodigy Math - Math programs for grades 1-8

Curriculum Associates - Math and reading activity packs for grades K-8

DK Find Out! - Lessons in subjects such as history, science and coding

Listenwise - Non-fiction audio stories covering ELA, social studies and science for grades 2-12

CommonLit - Reading and writing lessons for grades 3-12

Codecademy - Data science and coding lessons for high school and college students

All Ages



National Geographic Kids Science Lab - Science experiments, videos and articles

National Ocean Service (NOAA) Kids - Science activities and resources for kids and educators

Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems! - Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems explore ways of writing and making with kids of all ages

Scholastic Learn-At-Home Resources - Learning experiences for K-9

Greg Tang Math - Math games and resources for all ages

SciShow Kids - Videos explaining scientific concepts for young, curious minds

Frontiers for Young Minds - Science articles written by scientists and reviewed by kids

The Kid Should See This - STEAM, history, and culture-focused videos for kids of all ages

Imagineering in a Box - Lessons on theme park design and engineering via Walt Disney Imagineering, Pixar and Khan Academy

BBC Bitesize - Lessons covering math, English, science and more for ages 3-16+

BrainPop - Learning tools covering a variety of subjects

BreakoutEDU - Immersive learning games for grades K-12

Wonderopolis - Educational articles for grades K-12

XtraMath - Math programs for students, parents and teachers

How Stuff Works - Educational videos exploring the world around us

Code.org - Computer science lessons for grades K-12

Typing.com - Keyboarding, digital literacy, and coding lessons for all ages

IXL - Lessons in math, language arts, science, social studies and Spanish for grades PreK-12

Greatminds.org - Math, ELA and science for grades K-12

KCET At-Home Learning - Educational resources from PBS SoCal | KCET, in partnership with LAUSD and in collaboration with California PBS stations for grades PreK-12

California Academy of Sciences - Apps, immersive interactives, and engaging videos covering a variety of science topics

Bill Nye the Science Guy - Educational videos covering life, physical and planetary sciences

NASA STEM @ Home for Students - STEM articles and activities for grades K-12+

Gizmos - Simulations exploring concepts in math and science for grades 3-12

PhET Interactive Simulations - Interactive simulations for science and math

Khan Academy - Lessons on grammar, science, history and math for grades K-12

Professor Egghead Science Academy - Interactive lessons on science and engineering

Quill.org - Writing and grammar activities for grades K-12

Quizlet - Flash cards, quizzes and games for languages, arts and humanities, social science, computer skills, science and math

Duolingo - Language education for 35 languages

Additional Resources (may require purchase or subscription)



Pre-school Inspirations - Lesson plans for toddlers

Other Goose - Lessons for ages 2-7

ABCmouse - Reading, math, science and art curriculum for ages 2-8

Reading IQ - Books for kids of all reading levels, ages 2-12

Raz-Kids - Literacy and reading comprehension at various levels in English and Spanish for grades K-5

Epic! - Books, learning videos and quizzes for ages 12 and under

Amplify - ELA, math and science curriculum for grades K-8

Adventure Academy - Reading, math and science games and videos for ages 8-13

Vooks - Read-aloud animated books and complimentary lesson plans

Book Creator - Creative book builder for students and teachers

Conjuguemos - Language education for Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean and Latin

Mango - Language education for 70 languages

PandaTree - Spanish and Mandarin Chinese language education for ages 2-17

Here's a look at where COVID-19 cases have appeared in the U.S.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york citynew jerseyconnecticutcoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirus helpfyi tipscoronavirusfree stuffcoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus tipsschool resourceseducationchildrenparentingschoolfun stuffscience
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
FEMA announces emergency aid for NY amid COVID-19 crisis
FEMA announces aid; 100% of NY workforce to stay home
Connecticut orders 100% workforce reduction by Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FEMA announces aid; 100% of NY workforce to stay home
De Blasio calls NYC 'epicenter' of COVID-19 crisis
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
FEMA announces emergency aid for NY amid COVID-19 crisis
AccuWeather: Chilly but sunny weekend
What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?
Show More
Details: Cuomo orders 100% workforce reduction amid pandemic
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
NYC health officials provide limits on testing patients for COVID-19
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
More TOP STORIES News