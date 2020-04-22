Elderly man robbed at gunpoint in Bedford-Stuyvesant elevator

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects behind a vicious attack on an 83-year-old man in an elevator in Brooklyn.

Video shows one suspect punching the victim and knocking him to the ground, before holding a gun to his head.

It happened on Monday, April 13th at 2:04 p.m. inside a building near MacDonough and Thomas S. Boyland streets in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The robbers stole the victim's wallet with $150 inside and ran off.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The first individual is a dark-skinned male with a beard, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers, a blue mask and white gloves.

The second individual is a dark-skinned male with eyeglasses, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black sneakers, a blue mask and white gloves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

